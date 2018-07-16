Woman dies when thrown from boat, run over in South Carolina

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (AP) — A woman has died after she was thrown from a boat and run over along the South Carolina coast.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office told news outlets that 37-year-old Stephanie Rechtin of Mount Pleasant died in the boating crash Saturday.

The Department of Natural Resources said Rechtin was thrown from the boat she was riding near Dewees Island inlet with her family when the craft struck what appeared to be an oyster bed. Robert McCullough with the agency said Rechtin was run over the boat after she fell out.

A man and two teenagers also on the boat were not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.