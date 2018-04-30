Woman dies when car crashes on I-84 in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — State police say a 24-year-old woman has died in an early morning crash in Farmington.

Police say Sherryann Jamila Haylett, of Bloomfield, was heading east on Interstate 84 at about 1:30 am. Monday when her car went off the highway, struck a guard rail and came to rest against some trees after going down a small embankment.

Haylett was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say she was not using a seat belt although the car's airbag deployed.

No other vehicles were involved and Haylett was the only occupant of her car.

The cause remains under investigation.