Woman dies in Missouri fire; man suffers smoke inhalation

ROLLA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a woman died in a Missouri house fire and a man was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The Rolla Rural Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post that the fire was reported around 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department and an ambulance crew were the first to arrive. They reported that the man had made it out of the home and said the woman was still inside.

But the blaze was so intense that they had to wait for firefighters, who encountered “almost zero visibility" when they entered the home to find the woman. She died of smoke inhalation.

Her name and the cause of the blaze weren't immediately released.