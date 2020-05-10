Woman dies days after being shot in car in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A woman has died days after she was shot in a car that crashed into a tree in Minneapolis, police said.

The shooting happened Monday night in south Minneapolis. Police said the woman and a man were in a vehicle that was shot at. The woman was struck, and the car crashed into a tree. Whoever fired the shots fled before police arrived.

The woman was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where police said she died Friday.

Police have reported no arrests as of Saturday, the Star Tribune reported.