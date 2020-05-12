Woman dies after fall from paddleboard into lake

REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — A Redmond woman has died after falling from a stand-up paddleboard into a lake northwest of Sisters, authorities said.

The woman fell into Scout Lake, a small body of water near the popular Suttle Lake, according to the the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

She was pulled from the water but despite measures including CPR she didn’t survive, KTVZ- reported.

The woman was identified as Valerie Mallory, a 44-year-old Warm Springs teacher.

She wasn’t wearing a life jacket, according to the sheriff's office.

Late last week, the Oregon State Marine Board noted five boating fatalities on Oregon’s waterways this spring, all with two things in common -- not wearing life jackets, and cold water.