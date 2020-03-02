Woman dies after being hit by truck on California freeway

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A woman died after she was struck by a semitrailer truck on the shoulder of a California freeway, authorities said.

The woman was struck by the big rig on Interstate 5 in San Juan Capistrano early Saturday, The Orange County Register reported.

The woman was not publicly identified.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital after the accident, which was reported around 3:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the woman stopped her car on the right shoulder and got out before being hit, California Highway Patrol Officer Pete Kim said.

It was not immediately clear why the woman stopped, Kim said.

Officers responding to the scene found the jackknifed truck on the center divider, blocking three lanes of the freeway, before finding the injured woman.