Woman charged with shoplifting from CVS

Bridgeport resident Carlene Booker was charged with shoplifting and attempt to commit larceny in Westport on June 27.

WESTPORT — A Bridgeport woman was arrested after allegedly stealing from a CVS in town.

On June 27 around 8:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to CVS on report of a larceny at the store, police said. Store employees gave police a description of the suspect’s vehicle, because she had already left the store by the time police arrived.

An officer observed the suspect — Carlene Booker — in her vehicle, stopped her and found numerous stolen items in the car, police said.

Booker, 38, dropped additional stolen items outside the CVS, according to police. Booker was arrested and charged with shoplifting and attempt to commit larceny. She was released after posting $1,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on July 5.

