Woman charged with credit card theft

Francisca Duran-Cabrera. Photo: Contributed Photo

WESTPORT — A 30-year-old woman with no known address was charged with using stolen credit cards.

On March 17 at 4:38 p.m., officers responded to Home Goods on Post Road East on a complaint of a stolen wallet. The victim reported she noticed her wallet, which contained cash and credit cards, was missing from her purse while shopping in the store.

According to police, the victim began to receive notifications that a large purchase had been made, and a second large purchase was attempted at two different local businesses.

Surveillance video was obtained by police and it was learned there were a three suspects working together in this incident; one man and two women, police said. One suspect was identified as Francisca Duran-Cabrera, and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Duran-Cabrera was ultimately taken into custody by law enforcement in the state of Massachusetts. On July 18, Duran-Cabrera was extradited back to Connecticut by members of the Westport Police Department’s detective bureau.

She was charged with theft of a credit card, illegal use of a credit card, third-degree identity theft, conspiracy to commit theft of a credit card, conspiracy to commit illegal use of a credit card, and third-degree conspiracy to commit identify theft.

Duran-Cabrera was unable to post $100,000 bond and was transported to state Superior Court in Norwalk on July 19 for arraignment.

