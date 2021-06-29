Woman charged in fatal shooting near Christiana Mall

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have charged a Philadelphia woman in the death of a woman who was found shot in a car that crashed into a guardrail outside Christiana Mall.

Troopers were called to the mall parking lot on Monday afternoon for a report of a car that crashed into the guardrail near the Target, police said in a news release. They found a 27-year-old woman unresponsive in the driver's seat with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body. She was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said. Identification is pending notification to next of kin.