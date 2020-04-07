Woman charged after telling shoppers she had virus

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware woman is facing felony charges after going into a store and shouting that she had the coronavirus.

New Castle County police responded last Friday to a report of disorderly conduct at Brookside Shopping Center in Newark.

Witnesses told police that a woman was screaming and using profanity and telling everyone she had tested positive for COVID-19 and she did not care who she infected. Witnesses said people fled the store trying to avoid the woman.

Officers detained 54-year-old Kelley Hines took her to a local hospital for testing. After being medically cleared, Hines was charged with felony terroristic threatening causing a building to be evacuated, two counts of misdemeanor terroristic threatening, and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Hines was released after posting $5,200 unsecured bail.