Woman charged after allegedly kneeing Westport cop in groin

WESTPORT — A town woman was charged Thursday in connection with an incident back in January where she allegedly kneed a police officer in the groin.

Blaine Stiegler, 31, of Westport, was charged with assault on a public safety officer and interfering with an officer.

The charges stem from an incident earlier this year, according to a news release from Lt. Jillian Cabana. She said Westport officers responded to a home for a medical call on Jan. 16.

“Upon arrival, Blaine Stiegler was uncooperative and combative,” Cabana said. “During the interaction, she intentionally kneed one of the officers in the groin.”

Police would later submit an arrest warrant for Stiegler for the incident.

On Thursday, Connecticut State Police called Westport police to let them know Stiegler was in state police custody on the outstanding arrest warrant. State police transported Stiegler to Westport police headquarters, where she was charged.

Stiegler was released after posting her $5,000 bond. She is expected in court on June 27.