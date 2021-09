TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — A woman who witnesses say threw an injured puppy into the ocean has been arrested on a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals, police in a Georgia island town said.

Candy Selena Marban was taken into custody Tuesday on a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals, Tybee Island police said. She was arrested one day after they circulated a wanted poster which was shared more than 2,000 times in less than 24 hours on social media, police said in a statement.