Woman arrested after video shows child outside strip club

PRICHARD, Ala. (AP) — A woman was charged with child endangerment after video captured images of a child in the back seat of a car that was parked outside an Alabama strip club in the middle of the night.

Eva Rudolph, 20, surrendered to police early Tuesday, the Prichard Police Department said in a statement. News outlets reports she was booked into Mobile Metro Jail and released soon after on bond.

Police Lt. Robert Martin said the woman went to the Lotus Gentleman’s Club around 9:30 p.m. Friday, and Facebook live video that began around 3 a.m. Saturday showed a young child in the back seat of a car parked outside. A small crowd gathered around the vehicle after someone realized a child was inside.

A woman exited the club and drove away with the child still inside, according to the video, which showed the license plate number of the vehicle. Rudolph is the mother of the child, police said.

There wasn't any indication the child was harmed, but authorities said they were referring the case to child welfare workers for review. Court records were not available to show whether Rudolph has an attorney.