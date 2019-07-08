Woman accused of stealing fur from store display

Konis Coleman. Konis Coleman. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Woman accused of stealing fur from store display 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A 57-year-old woman from the Bronx, N.Y., was arrested after allegedly stealing several pieces of fur from a display at Mitchell’s department store on Post Road East.

On July 6 at 4:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to Mitchell’s for a reported larceny. Store staff noticed several pieces of fur missing from a display, which prompted them to review surveillance footage. It was then confirmed several items had been stolen by a customer, police said.

According to police, the suspect removed the furs from the display and took them into the dressing room. The items were concealed on the suspect’s person before subsequently exiting the store without paying for the merchandise.

Shortly after the call to police, Mitchell’s was contacted by Richard’s in Greenwich on report of the same suspect being in their store. Greenwich police were contacted and detained the suspect, identified as Konis Coleman.

A search of Coleman led to the recovery of the missing merchandise from the Mitchell’s store, as well as several devices commonly used to defeat security measures, police said.

Stolen from Mitchell’s were four fur coats with a total value of $115,545.

Coleman was charged with first-degree larceny and possession of a shoplifting device. Bond for these charges was set at $25,000.

It was also discovered Coleman had an active warrant for her arrest by the New York City Police Department for third-degree grand larceny. As a result, Coleman was additionally charged with fugitive from justice, with bond set at $115,000.

Coleman was unable to post bond and was transported to state Superior Court in Norwalk on July 8 for arraignment.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com