Woman accused of leaving child in hot pickup in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A 67-year-old Box Elder woman is accused of leaving a 2-year-old child in a hot vehicle for more than two hours in Rapid City.

Police reports say the woman left the child in a locked pickup with no windows open on Monday morning while she received dialysis treatment at a clinic.

The woman told police she is the child's legal guardian. The woman said she is homeless and had no one to watch the child.

A police officer responded after someone reporting seeing the child in the truck. The officer reported the child was "profusely sweating."

While someone distracted the child, the officer broke open the passenger window with his baton.

The Department of Social Services took the child into custody. The Rapid City Journal reports the woman faces an aggravated child abuse charge.