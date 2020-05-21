Wolves attack 2 more calves, state considering response

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A northeast Washington wolf pack attacked two more calves, state Fish and Wildlife officials have confirmed, potentially pushing the department to consider shooting at least one wolf.

The Wedge pack injured one calf and killed another in a private pasture in Stevens County, a department spokeswoman told the Capital Press.

The pack inflicted fatal injuries on another calf on May 11, according to the department.

Department officials planned to meet Wednesday to discuss the department’s response.

According to the department’s lethal-removal protocol, Fish and Wildlife will consider shooting one or two wolves after three attacks on livestock within 30 days.

The department also considers whether non-lethal steps could be take to prevent the attacks. The decision rests with Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind.

Fish and Wildlife killed seven wolves in the Wedge pack in 2012, leaving two surviving members. It was the first time the department had culled a pack since wolves began returning to Washington.

After a prolonged period of no confirmed attacks, the Wedge pack killed a cow in a private pasture last June, according to Fish and Wildlife.

The Wedge pack had three wolves at the end of 2019, according to Fish and Wildlife. One pack member was legally harvested last year by a tribal hunter.