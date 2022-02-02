With one senator absent, Biden and Democrats' agenda at risk LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI, Associated Press Feb. 2, 2022 Updated: Feb. 2, 2022 1:17 p.m.
1 of7 FILE - Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., center, arrives for votes on amendments to advance the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Lujan is recovering at an Albuquerque hospital after suffering a stroke last week, his office said in a statement issued Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Until he recovers, Democrats would have just 49 votes compared to Republicans' 50, assuming all other senators are healthy. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 FILE - Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., left, and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, center, meet with reporters on Election Day at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Lujan, now a senator, is recovering at an Albuquerque hospital after suffering a stroke last week, his office said in a statement issued Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Until he recovers, Democrats would have just 49 votes compared to Republicans' 50, assuming all other senators are healthy. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 FILE - Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., far right, walks with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., center, and newly-elected Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., far left, and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Lujan is recovering at an Albuquerque hospital after suffering a stroke last week, his office said in a statement issued Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Until he recovers, Democrats would have just 49 votes compared to Republicans' 50, assuming all other senators are healthy. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 FILE - Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman, walks through the basement of the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, as Democrats become the majority in the 116th Congress. Now a senator, Lujan is recovering at an Albuquerque hospital after suffering a stroke last week, his office said in a statement issued Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Until he recovers, Democrats would have just 49 votes compared to Republicans' 50, assuming all other senators are healthy. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7 FILE - Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., talks to reporters on Election Day at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Lujan, now a senator, is recovering at an Albuquerque hospital after suffering a stroke last week, his office said in a statement issued Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Until he recovers, Democrats would have just 49 votes compared to Republicans' 50, assuming all other senators are healthy. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ fragile hold on the Senate majority became even more tenuous Wednesday with the sudden illness of New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján, which sent shock waves through the party and threatens President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court pick and already lagging legislative agenda.
The senator’s office announced that the 49-year-old remained hospitalized after suffering a stroke and is expected to make a full recovery. But Senate colleagues were blindsided by the news — even top-ranking leaders were reportedly unaware that Luján fell ill last Thursday, a stunning oversight. Without his presence, the party no longer has full day-to-day control of what has been an evenly split Senate, throwing Biden’s potential Supreme Court nomination and even routine business into doubt in the face of Republican objections.
Written By
LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI