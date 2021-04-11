With key deals, Uganda's nascent oil sector nears maturity

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda, Tanzania and French oil company Total are set to sign agreements Sunday on building a heated pipeline to carry crude oil from western Uganda to the Indian Ocean coast. Construction of the pipeline, which would be the world’s longest at 897-miles, is expected to begin this year.
Tanzania's new leader, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, is in Uganda to sign the documents, perhaps her most important executive action since her inauguration last month. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and officials from Total, a majority shareholder in Uganda's oil fields, will also sign the agreements, which were long held up by tax disputes, administrative delays, and the death of Hassan's predecessor.