With heart surgery device selling, Westport innovator eyes wider relevance

BioSig Technologies CEO Ken Londoner, in February 2020 in the medical device company's office at 54 Wilton Road in Westport, Conn.

Ken Londoner remembers well the exhileration he felt last June taking in the scene in an operating room scene in Austin, Texas, as a computer made by his BioSig Technologies filtered away distortions in signals collected by other equipment to give physicians a more accurate picture of the heart procedure they were performing on a patient that day.

That scene is on the cusp of playing out in up to a dozen more hospitals this year, giving other patients a new lease on life — and Connecticut another tick in its legacy of home-grown innovators.

BioSig makes devices roughly the size of a household dehumidifer that plug into the machines used by cardiac physicians during procedures to correct irregular heartbeats. The BioSig Pure EP system filters out “noise” in the readings on electrical activity in the heart that physicians are monitoring, giving them the best odds of completing the procedure to restore normal heart rhythms.

“We remove noise from signals — and in the medical space, that’s a very valuable technical proposition,” Londoner said. “We are applying it in the field of irregular heartbeats to start, because that’s where the problem is most pronounced. … The less clear the information is, the more likely they are to not get the surgery right.”

