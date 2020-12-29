With deadline looming, group wants more census documents

With the Census Bureau days away from likely missing a year-end deadline for turning in numbers used for divvying up congressional seats, President Donald Trump's administration still hasn't turned over documents showing how it's crunching the data on a shortened schedule, according to a coalition of cities and civil rights groups.
Attorneys for cities and civil rights groups that sued the Trump administration over shortening the schedule for the 2020 census said in court papers last week that Department of Justice attorneys have resisted turning over requested documents “at every turn — even when specifically ordered to do so by this Court."