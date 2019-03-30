With census nearing, state looks to avoid further setbacks

BOSTON (AP) — With the next census a year away, Massachusetts officials are making efforts to ensure as many residents as possible are counted.

The state has lost three congressional seats and Electoral College votes since 1980 due to shifts in population.

Secretary of State William Galvin says he is reasonably confident the state will not lose any more seats as a result of the 2020 census, but nothing is being taken for granted.

State and local officials and community advocates plan to meet in Framingham on Monday to outline strategies for attaining an accurate count. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh plans to hold a similar event in his city.

Among the concerns raised is that the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration could make many immigrants fearful about cooperating with federal census-takers.