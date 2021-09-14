With Taliban's rise, India sees renewed threat in Kashmir AIJAZ HUSSAIN, Associated Press Sep. 14, 2021
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — India's leaders are anxiously watching the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, fearing that it will benefit their bitter rival Pakistan and feed a long-simmering insurgency in the disputed region of Kashmir, where militants already have a foothold.
Lt. Gen. Deependra Singh Hooda, former military commander for northern India between 2014-2016, said militant groups based across the border in Pakistan would “certainly try and push men” into Kashmir, following the Taliban victory in Afghanistan.