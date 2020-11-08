Wisconsin weekend showed more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials on Sunday reported more than 4,000 new cases of the coronavirus, a day after the state set a new daily record with more than 7,000 positive tests..

The state showed a positivity rate of 33.5% from the 12,761 tests that were processed in the last day. More than 267,000 cases have been recorded since the start of the pandemic.

There were 1,180 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two weeks, which ranks third in the country behind North Dakota and South Dakota for new cases per capita, Johns Hopkins University researchers reported.

Officials confirmed 11 new deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,312. That is the 26th highest per capita in the country in the last two weeks.

As of Saturday afternoon, 1,806 people were hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. Of those, 373 people were in intensive care units.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.