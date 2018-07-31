Wisconsin, tribe reach settlement in hemp lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A northern Wisconsin tribe has reached a settlement with the state's attorney general over its plans to grow hemp.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin filed the federal lawsuit in February against state Attorney General Brad Schimel, saying he objected to the tribe's plans for processing hemp.

St. Croix tribal attorney Jeff Cormell says parties reached an agreement that the tribe will oversee hemp production to produce cannabidiol, or CBD oil, on reservation lands. The tribe also agreed to notify the state with any changes to its ordinance.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a purified form of CBD last month to treat seizures associated with severe forms of epilepsy.

A Wisconsin Department of Justice spokesman didn't return a request for comment by the newspaper on the settlement.

___

Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org