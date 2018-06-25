Wisconsin taxpayers spent nearly $41K on senators' travel

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin taxpayers spent nearly $41,000 to send state senators on out-of-state trips since 2015, including to President Donald Trump's first state-of-the-union address.

The Associated Press obtained documents Monday through an open records request that show taxpayers paid $40,837 dollars on senators' travel, including $966 to send Republican Sen. Steve Nass to Trump's state-of-the-union address in March 2017.

The three largest payouts went to Democratic Sen. Fred Risser. He was reimbursed $3,895 for attending a Uniform Law Commission conference in Vermont in July 2016; $3,291 for a ULC meeting in San Diego in July 2017; and $3,145 for an August 2015 National Conference of State Legislatures meeting in Seattle.

Taxpayers have spent more than $98,000 on state Assembly members travel since 2015.