Wisconsin sees algae blooms after flooding

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Receding floodwaters, sunshine and warming temperatures has created a resurgence of bacterial algae blooms on Madison's lakes.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that bacterial outbreaks caused a record number of beach closings in Dane County this summer. The hazardous blooms are caused by an overabundance of the nutrient phosphorus, which is often carried off farm fields and city streets by rain.

Kirsti Sorsa is the program manager at Public Health Madison and Dane County. She says blooms Monday were likely the result of storm runoff following heavy rains.

All area beaches have been closed since flooding began because of contaminants and other water hazards.

Health officials say residents shouldn't go into water with suspected algae outbreaks. The toxins can cause digestive, respiratory and neurological sickness, as well as skin rashes.

