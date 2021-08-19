Wisconsin's COVID-19 breakthrough cases more than double

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The number of fully vaccinated people in Wisconsin who were hospitalized with COVID-19 more than doubled from February to July, but the more contagious delta variant was still an exponentially greater threat to the unvaccinated, state Department of Health Services data released Thursday shows.
The unvaccinated were three-times as likely to test positive for COVID-19 as the unvaccinated in July, the health department data showed. The unvaccinated were hospitalized at a rate 3.7-times higher than the vaccinated and the risk of dying was 10-times higher for the unvaccinated.