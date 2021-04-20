Wisconsin newspapers sue Google, Facebook

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A group of Wisconsin newspapers have filed a federal lawsuit claiming Google and Facebook's monopoly on digital advertising threatens the publications' existence and violates antitrust law.

The lawsuit claims the internet giants' monopoly threatens the existence of local newspapers nationwide as well as a “profoundly negative effect on American democracy and the civic life,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday. Google unlawfully exercised monopoly power over the digital advertising market and illegally conspired with Facebook to engage in anti-competitive conduct, according to the filing.