Wisconsin governor issues 18 more pardons

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers announced 18 pardons on Thursday, the most he's made at one time since reviving the issuing of pardons last year following an eight year hiatus under former Gov. Scott Walker.

Evers issued his first pardons in October and has now pardoned 47 people.

A pardon doesn’t erase or seal a conviction, but it does restore the right to own a gun; to vote; to be on a jury; to hold public office; and to hold various licenses. A pardon doesn’t keep someone’s criminal record from showing up on background checks, but applicants often say clemency makes them more attractive to employers.

“A pardon won’t fix the challenges facing our criminal justice system, but it can have a tremendous impact on a person’s life,” said Gov. Evers. “Each of these people earned a pardon by serving their sentence and making positive contributions to society.”

Those whom Evers pardoned this week committed their crimes between 14 and 44 years ago. Most of them were for lower-level drug crimes, theft and writing bad checks.

The pardons board was scheduled to meet again on Tuesday.