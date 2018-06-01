Wisconsin court upholds approval of transmission line

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court has upheld the Public Service Commission's approval of a major transmission line in the western part of the state.

The town of Holland sued the commission in 2015, alleging it didn't follow state laws when evaluating the Badger-Coulee transmission line, Wisconsin Public Radio reported .

A circuit court ruled in favor of the commission last year. An appellate judge upheld that decision Wednesday.

Kaya Freiman is a spokeswoman for American Transmission Company, one of the owners of the transmission line project. She said the company is happy with the outcome and hopes the line will be in service by the end of the year.

The town board will meet June 13 to consider an appeal, said Marilyn Pedretti, Town of Holland clerk.

The 180-mile line is a joint venture of American Transmission, Dairyland Power Cooperative and several regional utility companies. The owners argue that the line, which will run between the Madison suburbs and Holmen, will make the electric grid more reliable and connect remote locations with strong wind resources to large cities where the energy is needed.

The decision comes as American Transmission and Dairyland Power are proposing another transmission line in the region. It's unclear if the decision will impact the proposed Cardinal-Hickory Creek line.

"Any challenges, if they would occur, would be after we have the project approved, if the project is approved," Freiman said.

