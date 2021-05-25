Wisconsin bills banning transgender athletes get hearings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican-backed bills that would prohibit transgender athletes in Wisconsin from participating in girl and women sports teams were scheduled for their first public hearings before legislative committees on Wednesday.
Even as the Wisconsin proposals move forward, they are likely to face a veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers should they eventually pass the GOP-controlled Legislature. Evers, a former school administrator and Wisconsin state superintendent for education, this week called the bills a “solution seeking a problem that doesn’t exist” and reiterated that he stands with transgender students.