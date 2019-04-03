Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Kelly says he expects to run

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly says he expects to run for election when his seat is up next year.

Kelly's comment in a text message to The Associated Press on Wednesday comes after conservative candidate Brian Hagedorn declared victory in his race against liberal-backed challenger Lisa Neubauer.

Kelly is part of the 4-3 conservative majority on the court. A Hagedorn win would increase that to 5-2, no longer putting majority control in play for Kelly's race next year.

Kelly says, "Although I've not announced anything yet, I certainly expect to be running." He says he won't be more definitive until he formally announces.

Marquette University law professor Ed Fallone announced last week he's running. He was backed by Democrats in a previous unsuccessful bid in 2013. Kelly was appointed in 2016.