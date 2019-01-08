Wisconsin Republicans want redistricting case put on hold

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican lawmakers are asking a federal court to delay an April trial alleging that political boundary maps were illegally drawn.

Attorneys for the GOP-controlled Wisconsin Assembly asked the court on Monday to delay the trial until after the U.S. Supreme Court rules in a pair of other gerrymandering case.

The Supreme Court said last week it would hear arguments in March in cases out of North Carolina and Maryland.

Assembly attorney Adam Mortara said in a court filing it would be a waste of time and resources to proceed given that the Supreme Court could issue rulings affecting the Wisconsin case.

Democrats hope for a final court ruling before the 2020 election. The Legislature will draw new maps in 2021, based on the 2020 Census.