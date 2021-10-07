Wisconsin Legislature to take up redistricting in November

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature plans to vote on a redistricting plan when it convenes in November, the Legislature's attorney told the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Although the Legislature plans to act by Nov. 11, additional times for considering redistricting could be added later this fall or winter, attorney Kevin St. John wrote in the letter filed Wednesday with the state’s highest court. But St. John said it was “likely” that the Legislature would approve a map this fall.