Wisconsin Court: Woman's eviction record should be removed

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Wisconsin Court of Appeals says a woman whose eviction proceeding was dismissed should be granted her request to remove the record from the state's online public access system.

The opinion Thursday overrules a lower court decision that denied Denice Morgan's petition to have her record removed from the Wisconsin Circuit Court Access site. The Appeals Court also directed Dane County Circuit Court to grant Morgan's request.

Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council President Bill Lueders called the decision unfortunate and says the ruling "is predicated on the notion that landlords" can't make rational decisions about information they see online.

Morgan's landlord did not object to having her case removed from the court website.