Wisconsin Country Thunder lightning strike survivor recovers

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman is recovering after surviving a lightning strike at a music festival in July.

Brittney Prehn was struck by lightning on the right side of her head while at the Country Thunder Music Festival in Kenosha County, WTMJ-TV reported .

The 22-year-old said she was on the phone at the time, and doctors believe the device took part of the hit and helped save her life.

"I got directly hit but the phone took part of the hit and that's why my phone got thrown and there are two holes in the ground," she said.

Prehn was in intensive care for about a week with head fractures, brain bleeding and burns. She said she has no recollection of the event and only remembers waking up in the hospital.

Her mother, Lisa Prehn, said her daughter has been "a trooper" through the whole process.

"We're told repeatedly that she's a walking, talking miracle," she said.

The event left Brittney Prehn without hearing in her right ear and only partial hearing in her left ear. She also has paralysis on the right side of her face and pain in her hips. She's undergone two surgeries and no goes to physical and speech therapy four times a week.

Brittney Prehn said she's amazed to be alive and the ordeal has changed her outlook on life, making her appreciate what she has.

Prehn said she won't let her injuries or fear keep her from something she loves and that she plans to return to Country Thunder next year. She said she also hopes to be back in college a year from now to continue her studies to become a special education teacher.

___

Information from: WTMJ-TV, http://www.todaystmj4.com