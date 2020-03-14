Wisconsin COVID-19 cases rise to 27; Milwaukee zoo closed

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin jumped to 27 on Saturday, and Milwaukee County shut down its zoo to try to stem the spread of the pandemic.

Wisconsin health officials on Saturday reported eight new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that includes four new cases in Milwaukee County. Winnebago County also reported its first case. Two more cases were reported in Waukesha County and another in Dane County.

Milwaukee County officials announced they were closing the Milwaukee County Zoo, Milwaukee County Parks facilities, including the Mitchell Park Domes, and the county's senior centers.

On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers ordered all of Wisconsin's K-12 schools to close by the coming week. The move will affect nearly a million students and their families for at least the next several weeks.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of victims recover.

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said closing the county's large public facilities “is the best way to serve our residents and protect our community at this time.”

