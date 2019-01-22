Wisconsin Assembly set to take up pre-existing coverage bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Republicans are gearing up to pass a bill that would guarantee health insurance coverage for pre-existing conditions.

The Assembly is set to begin debate on the measure Tuesday afternoon. The back-and-forth could be contentious. Minority Democrats say the bill doesn't go far enough and have pointed out that Republicans support repealing the Affordable Care Act and even went so far as to prohibit new Democratic Gov. Tony Evers from withdrawing the state from a lawsuit challenging the federal reforms.

Evers, for his part, wants numerous changes to the state bill, including no annual or lifetime coverage limits, coverage for mothers and newborns and coverage for prescription drugs.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says his caucus may amend the bill during the debate to assuage some of Evers' concerns.