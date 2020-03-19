Wintry weather returns to Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wintry weather was making a comeback to the high plains and Rocky Mountains on Thursday, with rain, ice and snow hitting the region.

The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for southeast Wyoming, Colorado's Eastern Plains and the western third of Nebraska.

Forecasters expect a foot (30 centimeters) of snow or more in the northern Colorado mountains. But most skiers and snowboarders will not get to enjoy it since Colorado's ski resorts are closed through April 6 because of the coronavirus. Those willing to head to the backcountry can still take advantage of it though but the Colorado Department of Transportation warned travelers there were limited to no accommodations in resort areas along Interstate 70 because of coronavirus restrictions should they be stopped by the weather.

The storm will let up Friday but the weather will remain cold until the weekend.