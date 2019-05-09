Wintry conditions, thunderstorms in Sierra Nevada

HANFORD, Calif. (AP) — It's late spring but much of the Sierra Nevada is under a winter weather advisory for elevations above 8,000 feet (2,438 meters).

The National Weather Service says snow accumulations Thursday through Friday in the central and eastern Sierra could amount to 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters), with locally higher amounts near ridgetops.

Forecasters warn the late-season snowfall may catch some people off-guard.

The weather service is also tracking thunderstorms and has issued a flash flood watch for a large area on the eastern side of the range due to copious amounts of rain from the developing weather system.

The weather service says heavy runoff and rapid snowmelt could cause streams and rivers to rise.

To the north, winds are expected to make conditions rough on Lake Tahoe.