Winter weather approaches, flu closes some Alabama schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Winter weather is approaching Alabama, but influenza has already closed four school systems.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for a dozen counties from midnight Monday to noon Tuesday. The weather service said up to 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of snow is possible in central Alabama.

The systems are Albertville, Marshall County, Boaz and Guntersville. Albertville was closed Friday. Marshall County, Boaz and Guntersville are also closing Tuesday.

Officials say more than 10 percent of students missed class in Boaz on Friday.

Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Saye Wigley said she hopes the four days away from school will decrease the number of flu cases.