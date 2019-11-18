Winter farmers market open for business

WESTPORT — The coming cold weather means the Westport Farmers Market is now open for business at Gilbertie’s Herbs and Garden Center.

Saturday saw the start of the 10th year in the greenhouse off Sylvan Lane, with two dozens vendors and hundreds of visitors coming to shop for a range of organic produce, locally made products and food items, as well as prepared foods.

“We’re happy to be here today,” said market director Lori Cochran-Dougall, noting the excitement for herself, the customers and many returning vendors. “The turnout is amazing.”

People even lined up before doors opened at 10 a.m. This year, Gilbertie’s is offering a micro-booth in the heart of the sale, with its organic herb selection.

“I just love to see all the people coming in to buy all the fresh food,” said Sheryl McShane, of Gilbertie’s. “It’s really nice to have contact with everybody.”

“It’s a perfect partnership and we’ve evolved over the years with them,” Cochran-Dougall said. “We’re incredibly grateful for the space and for the partnership.”

Hope Stanger is one of many regular customers, traveling each week from Stamford to make her purchases.

“This is the best farmers market in the world,” she said.