Winston-Salem cancels annual fair amid COVID-19 concerns

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C (AP) — A North Carolina city canceled an annual fair on Tuesday amid concerns over a rising trend in local COVID-19 cases and statewide restrictions on mass gatherings.

Officials in Winston-Salem said that with annual attendance for the newly named Carolina Classic Fair expected to approach 300,000, city leaders are concerned there is no way to eliminate the risk of spreading the virus, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. The 10-day event was scheduled for Oct. 2-11.

The Winston-Salem City Council voted last October to change the name of the former Dixie Classic Fair over controversy over the word Dixie.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said not holding the fair is the correct course of action given the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County.

"We want our citizens and visitors to Forsyth County to be safe and healthy so that we can look forward to this great event next fall,” Joines said.

Fairgrounds staff will explore ways to hold certain aspects of the fair virtually. The city estimates the cancellation will cost it $670,000 this year.

Elsewhere, the N.C. Department of Agriculture has announced the North Carolina Mountain State Fair in Asheville was canceled for this year.