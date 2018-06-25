Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 22 Caption Close

Image 1 of 22 Bridgeport's Jenn Cocchia holds onto her two dogs Cowgirl Freya and Cowgirl Neela who are wearing western attire for the "Best Dressed' competition at third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn less Bridgeport's Jenn Cocchia holds onto her two dogs Cowgirl Freya and Cowgirl Neela who are wearing western attire for the "Best Dressed' competition at third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park on ... more Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 2 of 22 Weston’s Michael Bud gets a kiss from Blaze while his daughter Sophie holds the leash after competing in the best tail wagging competition at the festival. Weston’s Michael Bud gets a kiss from Blaze while his daughter Sophie holds the leash after competing in the best tail wagging competition at the festival. Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 3 of 22 Above, Norwalk’s Elizabeth Peterson has her dog Duchess try out the bed on display at Spot on Veterinary Hospital and Hotel booth at the third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park on Sunday, in Westport. less Above, Norwalk’s Elizabeth Peterson has her dog Duchess try out the bed on display at Spot on Veterinary Hospital and Hotel booth at the third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park on Sunday, in ... more Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 4 of 22 Buddy Biscuit flexes, dressed as a superhero of the Ayers family from Fairfield at the festival. Buddy Biscuit flexes, dressed as a superhero of the Ayers family from Fairfield at the festival. Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 5 of 22 Fairfield's Whitney Woods gives her St Bernard mix a hug and a kiss at the third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn Fairfield's Whitney Woods gives her St Bernard mix a hug and a kiss at the third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 6 of 22 Westport Police Officer Jimmy Loomer wears a Bite Suit to demonstrate the training the department's K9 Atlas has during the third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn less Westport Police Officer Jimmy Loomer wears a Bite Suit to demonstrate the training the department's K9 Atlas has during the third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport ... more Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 7 of 22 The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 8 of 22 The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 9 of 22 The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 10 of 22 The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 11 of 22 The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 12 of 22 The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 13 of 22 The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 14 of 22 The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 15 of 22 The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 16 of 22 The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 17 of 22 The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 18 of 22 The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 19 of 22 The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 20 of 22 The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 21 of 22 The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. The third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park presented by The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, featured vendors, demonstrations and friendly competitions on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn. Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media