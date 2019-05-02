Winners in the top categories at Billboard Music Awards
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A list of winners in the top categories at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, held Wednesday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
— Top Hot 100 song: "Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
— Top Billboard 200 album: Drake, "Scorpion"
— Top artist: Drake
— Top new artist: Juice WRLD
— Top female artist: Ariana Grande
— Top male artist: Drake
— Top streaming songs artist: Drake
— Top song sales artist: Drake
— Top radio songs artist: Drake
— Top duo/group: BTS
— Top R&B artist: Ella Mai
— Top rap artist: Drake
— Top country artist: Luke Combs
— Top rock artist: Imagine Dragons
— Top Latin artist: Ozuna
— Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers
— Top Christian artist: Lauren Daigle
— Top gospel artist: Tasha Cobbs Leonard
— Top social artist: BTS
— Top touring artist: Ed Sheeran
— Chart achievement award: Ariana Grande
— Icon award: Mariah Carey
___
