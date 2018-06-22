Wind storm affects South Dakota soybean planting

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — Some South Dakota soybean producers have to replant after a wind storm devastated the north-central portion of the state earlier this month.

High and dry winds hit Walworth, Campbell, Faulk, Edmunds, Spink and Brown counties on June 1, Aberdeen American News reported.

"What happened is a significant wind event occurred without any precipitation and it blew residue off the soil, and soybeans were cut off at the ground surface," said Anthony Bly, a soils field specialist with South Dakota State University Extension. "Of course, it's early enough that producers can replant and still probably get a decent yield."

The crop's yield is greatly reduced the further into June and July, but it should still be reasonable, Bly said.

Most producers that needed to replant were covered by crop insurance, he said.

State Climatologist Laura Edwards said the storm was unexpected for the time of year.

"We see winds like that, but not usually the dust," Edwards said. "Usually wind speeds like that come with thunderstorm activity around the area. The dust was what was really unusual."

The region's soil conditions, the lack of precipitation and the high winds made for a rare combination, according to Bly.

"It was a non-typical event, it just all lined up and it happened," he said.

Bly said he hopes producers learn from the unfortunate storm and use other soybean management techniques, such as rotating instead of replanting.

