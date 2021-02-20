Winchester woman debuts new podcast about child abuse

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — A Winchester woman launched a new podcast this week that is equal parts heartwarming and terrifying.
“Fictitious Truths” tells the story of Lucy, a bright, hopeful 5-year-old living with an alcoholic, abusive and emotionally broken father. She has to hide her undergarments each morning so her dad won’t punish her for wetting the bed, and she waits for him to leave their tiny apartment each day so she can go out into the cold to find something to eat in the dumpster that she considers “a treasure box all her own.”