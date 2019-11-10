Win, Lose or Claw: 24 chow down in stone crab eating contest

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida resident has won a stone crab claw eating competition in the Florida Keys.

Miamian Kevin Bombardier bested 23 rivals Saturday by cracking and consuming 25 stone crab claws in 14 minutes and 16 seconds, a new record at the Keys Fisheries Stone Crab Claw Eating Contest.

Marathon, Florida, residents Greg D'Agostino and Ryan Beckett claimed a fifth consecutive top team title, finishing in 6:40.

Contestants had to pick claws completely clean of meat in the fastest time. Meat left behind resulted in time penalties.

The Keys contribute an estimated 40 percent of Florida's annual stone crab claw harvest.

The fishery is considered a renewable resource because of the crabs' ability to re-grow harvested claws.

Stone crab season began Oct. 15 and ends May 15.