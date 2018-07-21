Wilton woman charged with DUI in Westport

WESTPORT — A Wilton woman was charged with operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol, police said.

On July 14 around 10:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a town gas station when observers saw a car lose control after entering the lot and strike a trash can and the gas pump, police said.

One of the pumps sustained minor damage, which town firefighters found to be non-hazardous. In speaking with the driver, Heather Bower, 40, officers detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath and asked Bower to perform standardized field sobriety tests, which she failed, police said.

Bower was transported to headquarters, where a breath test found her blood alcohol content to be above the legal limit. She was released after posting a $500 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in the State Superior Court of Norwalk on July 24.

