Wilmington City Council approves police review board

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The City Council in Wilmington, Delaware, has approved a civilian board that would investigate complaints against police officers and review department practices.

The News Journal reported Thursday that the bill creating the nine-member board still requires approval from the city's mayor. The office of Mayor Mike Purzycki said it would review the version that passed.

Council members widely considered the proposal a “first step” in police transparency and reform even though the board's powers would be limited.

The board’s investigatory ability and power to obtain certain records would be limited by the state’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights. Most council members said was less authority than they wanted.

The bill was opposed by Wilmington’s police union. Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 1 president Greg Ciotti said during the meeting it will “reserve all rights to challenge” it.

The review board would be tasked with publishing data about complaints, uses of force and trends about police practices.

Councilman Chris Johnson, the bill’s sponsor, said that such information is difficult to get in Delaware and that the "idea of this board is to take that veil off.”

But Councilman Ciro Adams, who voted against the proposal, said it's “far, far overreaching,” unnecessary and “emotionally driven from hyped up distorted instances” of police killings.